Featured letter to the editor: DEC out of control

To the Editor:

In response to the article discussing the DEC’s possible decision to eradicate the mute swan (“Sides meet in Albany to talk swans,” April 24), I find it hard to believe this organization is even considering this possible option.

Any of us who have spent any time outside knows that you have to give these majestic birds their “elbow room” and never approach them, especially during their nesting time. The fact that they are tough and not to be messed with only endears them to me more.

Maybe the public should consider eradicating the DEC itself if this is the best decision that this entity can come up with. After all, we taxpayers are funding them to the tune of $1 billion a year with 3,000 employees. Maybe they have become too big as they imply the population of the mute swans have become. I find it amazing that this topic is even up for discussion.

PAUL COLEMAN

Mattituck