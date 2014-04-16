Downed wire starts grass fire

Shelter Island Firefighters responded to a downed wire that scorched the grass on Belvedere Road just off Nostrand Parkway about 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Although there was a light rain in the area and it had rained heavily earlier, the intensity of the sparking wire was still able to start the small grass fire.

Several firefighters and trucks and all three chiefs were initially on the scene. Word came that it would take a PSEG team about an hour to get to the site to turn off the power and restring the wire and all but one truck and a few firefighters remained at the scene.

There were no buildings near the area where the grass burned, so chances of any major flare up was nonexistent.

j.lane@sireporter.com