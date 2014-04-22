Copter caught on camera

That’s not an alien vessel hovering over Shell Beach, but a “quad copter” remotely piloted by Mat Rohde, a South Ferry captain.

Captain Rohde used the copter with a GoPro Hero 3 camera attached to shoot a stunningly beautiful video of the South Ferry area and of boats docking. Check it out in a previous post on the Reporter website: shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com/2014/04/18/video-south-ferry-as-youve-never-seen-it/

This is just the first of other videos that will take a bird’s eye view of the Island and other East End locales. It’s part of a series the captain is calling, “The Osprey Project.”