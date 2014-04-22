You’re viewing an archive piece

Featured Story

Copter caught on camera

By Ambrose Clancy

MATT RHODE PHOTO
MATT ROHDE PHOTO

That’s not an alien vessel  hovering over Shell Beach, but a “quad copter” remotely piloted by Mat Rohde, a South Ferry captain.

Captain Rohde used the copter with a GoPro Hero 3 camera attached to shoot a stunningly beautiful video of the South Ferry area and of boats docking. Check it out in a previous post on the Reporter website: shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com/2014/04/18/video-south-ferry-as-youve-never-seen-it/

This haunting still image is an aerial of South Ferry, part of the video created by Matt Rhode.
This haunting still image is an aerial of South Ferry, part of the video created by Matt Rhode.

This is just the first of other videos that will take a bird’s eye view of the Island and other East End locales. It’s part of a series the captain is calling, “The Osprey Project.”