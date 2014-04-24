Blotter: 14 tickets issued to motorists

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Herbert H. Sanbol, 59, of New York City was driving on South Ferry Road on April 15 when he was stopped by police and given a ticket for using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Jeysha E. Euceda Gutierrez, 30, of Laurel, Maryland was given a ticket on Manwaring Road on April 17 for speeding — 50 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Jorge Barrera, 37, of East Hampton was given two summonses on April 17 on South Ferry Road for not having transparent side wings/side windows on his vehicle and for unlicensed operation.

Max N. Chance, 41, of Mattituck and Dara Clark, 47, of Shelter Island were ticketed on April 17 on South Ferry Road for using cellphones without hands-free devices.

Steven J. Avelli, 48, of Riverhead was given a summons on April 18 on New York Avenue for speeding — 44 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On April 18, A. M. Trinchitella, 67, of New York City and Catherine M. Lavelle, 38, of East Hampton were ticketed on New York Avenue and North Ferry Road respectively for using cellphones without hands-free devices.

John P. Duo, 59, of Shelter Island was given a summons on North Ferry Road on April 18 for operating an uninspected vehicle.

Aidan Ludwig Monti, 18, of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Ferry Road on April 19 for speeding — 57 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Travis J. Thompson, 32, of Mattituck was given tickets on April 19 on North Ferry Road for unlicensed operation and for driving while using a portable electronic device.

ACCIDENTS

John S. Doherty of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking space at the Heights post office on April 18 and didn’t see a parked vehicle owned by Christopher C. Drake of Shelter Island. There was over $1,000 in damage to the rear of Mr. Doherty’s vehicle and the front end of Mr. Drake’s.

On April 20, Susanne J. Lavarello of Shelter Island told police she was in the South Ferry staging line when she began texting and forgot to put her vehicle in park. Her vehicle crashed into the rear of a parked vehicle driven by Phyllis A. Nacey of New York City. There was over $1,000 in damage to the front end of Ms. Lavarello’s vehicle and the rear end of Ms. Nacey’s. All three occupants of the second vehicle were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital with complaints of neck pain. Ms. Lavarello left after a brief exchange with Ms. Nacey and was given a summons for leaving the scene of an accident.

OTHER REPORTS

An oak tree took down the primary wires on a roadway in Mashomack on April 15; on the same day, a tree limb fell on wires in Montclair. PSEG was notified in both cases.

A live wire came down in West Neck on the 15th and set a fire alongside the roadway. The Shelter Island Fire Department remained at the site until PSEG had arrived.

A small locust tree was reported resting on a power line at a Silver Beach residence on April 18. PSEG was notified.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the Center on April 15.

On April 16, a caller reported that his van, parked in the Center, was missing. Another person, mistaking it for his own van — same make, model and color — had driven off with it. The van was subsequently returned to the caller and the owner reunited with his own vehicle.

A black English Lab was reported at large in Hay Beach on April 17. The animal control officer put the dog in the town’s kennel. The dog sitter was notified and retrieved the dog, which had apparently gotten through an electric fence.

A caller notified police that a yellow Lab was at large in the Center on April 20; the ACO placed the dog in the kennel and was later returned to its owner.

On April 17, a caller was advised to contact an attorney about a matter that was civil in nature.

A Ram Island resident reported a piling floating off her dock on April 17, causing a potential navigational hazard. A bay constable secured the piling.

Also on the 17th, police investigated a report that basement window shields had been removed from the window wells at a Center residence. The problem may have been caused by high winds, according to the police report.

Two callers reported hearing fireworks in the Center on April 18; no one setting off fireworks was located in the area.

An anonymous caller told police on April 18 about a fight involving three male youths in front of the Youth Center. Police responded and were told that there had been a verbal altercation inside the center that lead to the fight outside.

On April 19, an injured deer, apparently with a broken leg, was reported in Silver Beach; the deer ran away when police arrived.

Police responded to a report about an indvidual taking a vehicle without permission; police determined that the vehicle had been driven off-Island an hour earlier. No further police action was requested.

Police received a noise complaint at 4:15 p.m. on April 21 about a vehicle’s engine being revved and loud music being played in a Center yard. Police talked to some youths who said they were trying to drive a disabled truck to the back yard but had engine problems. They were advised to turn off the radio and tow the truck, but turned the music back on when police left the yard.

According to the blotter report, the Building Department would be informed about the numerous unregistered vehicles on the property, which had been the cause of other complaints.

On April 21, police received a complaint about an open burning in Menantic — the caller will contact the Town Board about dissatisfaction with the town code on burning.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two automatic fire alarms in Cartwright and the Center during the week. One was a false alarm; the other was set off by accident.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 16 and 21.