ArtSI and Poetry Project join for ‘Muse to Muse’

It’s time to celebrate the art of poetry at the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House Barn on Saturday, April 19 at 4:30 p.m. with a poetry reading and art show.

The Shelter Island Poetry Project will join with members of Artists of Shelter Island (artSI) for “Muse to Muse: Poets Look at Art.” The program will be curated by the Poetry Project founder, Bliss Morehead. “Muse to Muse,” an homage to art as seen through the eyes of poets, will present masterpieces of “art” poetry by both celebrated and lesser known poets, including H. Auden, John Ashbery, Adrienne Rich, Anne Sexton, Philip Larkin and many more, all read by Island fans of art and poetry.

The reading will be the opening event for an art show in the Barn featuring nine Island artists: KC Bailey, Jackie Black, Janet Culbertson, Roz Dimon, Victor Friedman, Kathy Hammond, Mary Larsen, Kia Pedersen and Mike Zisser.

Doors open for the exhibit at 4 p.m. A reception with the artists and readers will follow; admission is free. The art show will remain on view Sunday, April 20 and April 26 through 27, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Barn.

JACKIE BLACK