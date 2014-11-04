‘Apricots’ author to speak to the Library’s Book Club

Author Jessica Soffer will be the invited guest of the Shelter Island Library Book Club on Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. Ms. Soffer will discuss her book, “Tomorrow there will be Apricots,” a story “of two women adrift in New York, a widow and an almost-orphan, each searching for someone she’s lost.

It’s the story of how, even in moments of grief and darkness, there are joys waiting nearby.”

Check out her website, jessicasoffer.com, for more information; there’s even a recipe for “Tomorrow’s Apricot Cocktail.”

Refreshments will be served — probably no cocktails though.

The Book Club meets monthly and welcomes new members.

Contact Laura Dickerson at the library at 749-0042 to order books or for more information.