A day at the beach: Single day passes on the way

The Town Board is set to distribute single day parking passes for two Island beaches.

Although all details haven’t been worked out, the topic was discussed at the Town Board work session Tuesday.

Town Attorney Laury Dowd will draft a change to the Town Code that five single day parking passes will be available from the Town Clerk’s office for $20 each for parking at Wades and Shell beaches. This comes from a request made last month by representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, to come into line with other East End towns that issue day parking passes for beeches.

People come to the Island in the summer months for a day to eat in restaurants, shop in stores and look into the real estate market, the Chamber reps said, and it would be a welcoming gesture if they could have the chance to sample the Island’s beaches.

The town will look at the day parking passes as a pilot program.