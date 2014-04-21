A day at the beach: Board grants single day beach passes

One day beach passes will be available this summer at Wades and Shell beaches.

The Town Board passed a resolution Thursday, April 17 to allow non-resident summer visitors access to the beaches as a pilot program.

Five passes a day will be available from the Town Clerk’s office for $20 per pass. A pass will include directions to the two beaches and must be displayed on the inside front dashboard of the car on the driver’s side.

The idea of single day passes originated from a request made last month by representatives of the Chamber of Commerce, to come into line with other East End towns that issue day parking passes for beaches.

The Chamber argued that people come to the Island in the summer months for a day to eat in restaurants, shop in stores and look into the real estate market, and it would be a welcoming gesture if they could have the chance to sample the Island’s beaches.