‘Young Frankenstein’ comes to town

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

The student thespians of the Shelter Island School’s Drama Club will present a musical production of “Young Frankenstein,” running from Thursday, April 3 through Sunday, April 6. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets cost $12 for adults; $8 for students. They are available for purchase in the school lobby, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or by calling 749-0302, extension 0.

ALSO SEEKING VOLUNTEERS

Those young thespians need your help! Volunteer Coordinator Eleanor Labrozzi is looking for a few good men or women to help behind the scenes of “Young Frankenstein.” Volunteers are needed for dress rehearsals beginning Monday, March 31 through the performances ending Sunday, April 6, helping in the dressing rooms, backstage, even supplying baked goods for the dress rehearsal dinners.

Contact Eleanor at 965-2551 or epl222@gmail.com. Any help would be appreciated.