Winter’s last full moon

Set out at sunset at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, March 15, and experience what’s in the woods during the night. From 7 to 8:30 p.m., walk the 1.5 mile Red Trail by the light of the moon, enjoy the stars and listen to nature’s nightlife, all while experiencing the calmness of an almost-spring night.

All ages are welcome; adults are expected to accompany children. The hike costs $5 per person: $10 per family. Call 749-1001 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org for more info.