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Around the Island

Winter’s last full moon

By JoAnn Kirkland

 

JIM COLLIGAN PHOTO
JIM COLLIGAN PHOTO

Set out at sunset at Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, March 15, and experience what’s in the woods during the night. From 7 to 8:30 p.m., walk the 1.5 mile Red Trail by the light of the moon, enjoy the stars and listen to nature’s nightlife, all while experiencing the calmness of an almost-spring night.

All ages are welcome; adults are expected to accompany children. The hike costs $5 per person: $10 per family. Call 749-1001 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org for more info.