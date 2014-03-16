What is that?

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Janet Zabel was the first to identify last week’s mystery photo (see below) as the marker of George Schultheis’ house. And Tom Speeches wrote to tell us: “The ‘infamous’ Green Acre Farm with the big red apple is located at 105 North Ferry Road, Route 114. George Schultheis owns the property. I believe he aptly kept the name of the farm from the previous owner, St. John Campbell, from many, many years ago, hence, as many will remember to this day it is still referred to as Campbell’s corner.”