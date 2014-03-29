What is that?

If you know, let us know.

Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com.

Last week’s photo (see below) was identified by Captain C. E. Stone as “the barber pole at Louie the Clip. I’d recognize that Tudor stucco anywhere!” Correct, Captain.

For Cindy Belt it was a piece of cake: “Ah, that’s an easy one,” Cindy wrote. “It’s the barber pole outside of Louie the Clip’s. (AKA Ciceros.) Andrew and Matt spent a lot of time in that chair when they were younger, always happy to select a piece of gum or candy after their haircut!”

But Sharon Piccozzi Brown went back a little further and said it was the barber pole for Benny Spataza’s barbershop, who, she claims, preceded Louie.