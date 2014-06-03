Want to be at the big game? Here’s how

The school will be providing a “School Spirit Fan Bus” to the boys varsity basketball regional playoff game on Saturday, March 8, 2014, at SUNY New Paltz.

The bus will leave the Shelter Island School parking lot by 8:00 a.m. for a 1 p.m. game, and will return to the school parking lot at approximately 7 p.m. Anyone riding the bus is encouraged to pack enough food, drink and snacks for the day, as the bus will not be making a stop for food. Admission to the game is $8 per person.

This bus is for students and their families. (Students in grades K-5 are required to be accompanied by an adult.) To make a reservation for the bus, please contact Meghan Lang at 749-0302, ext. 131. Reservations will be taken on a first come, first served basis.

In order to board the bus, all students are required to have a signed permission slip, regardless of whether or not they are with his/her parent. A permission slip may be obtained from Mrs. Dunning in District Office. It is also available on the school website, under the Parent Use Tab, in the Permission Slip Folder.

Please note: this bus is in addition to the town fan bus that is being organized by Rebecca Mundy. There are 53 seats available on each bus and we are very optimistic that we will fill both buses! We’re counting on you to come out and cheer these boys on!

Most importantly, don’t forget to wear your blue and gray to show your support as you watch Shelter Island History in the making!

LET’S GO SHELTER ISLAND!