Village of Dering Harbor report

The Dering Harbor Board of Trustees reviewed a number of on-going items on the village’s agenda in a very brief meeting on Saturday, March 15 in Village Hall.

Deputy Mayor Heather Brownlie presided in the absence of Mayor Tim Hogue.

• Because there wasn’t a quorum present at the February monthly meeting and no meeting was scheduled for January, the trustees reviewed and approved three months of bills for December, January and February.

• The bidding remains open for proposals for a village generator, required by the Suffolk County Department of Health Services. It was pointed out at the last meeting that the cost of this and other capital improvements may make it difficult for the village to stay within the 2 percent tax cap in developing the 2014-15 budget.

• The village is still waiting to hear from FEMA regarding its funding request for replacement of the bulkheading between the Julia Dodd culvert and the Hunt property.

• A snapshot of the village’s profit & loss statement to date was available at the meeting in preparation for the presentation of the 2014-15 budget. The trustees agreed to hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at their next meeting scheduled for Saturday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

• Ms. Brownlie announced that PSEG has been through the village, marking trees along the power lines that need to be trimmed back or removed.

• The deputy mayor also introduced a letter from the Garden Club of Shelter Island, requesting use of the Village Hall as one of four locations for its garden show, “80 Years of Fashion & Flowers,” which will be held on July 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. The trustees voted in favor of the request, providing that the club had liability insurance to cover the event.

• Plans to renew the village’s franchise agreement with Cablevision were “moving forward,” the deputy mayor said.

The next meeting of the board will be held on Saturday, April 19 at 10 a.m. in Village Hall.