Town Board appoints new Receiver of Taxes

At its Friday meeting, the Town Board appointed Annemarie Seddio Receiver of Taxes.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty noted that Ms. Seddio has been an Island resident for 12 years and has worked as a controller of a private corporation. “She’s very computer savvy” Mr. Dougherty said, and is “familiar with accounting and bookkeeping issues.”

Mr. Dougherty praised Ms. Seddio as being involved in the community as a president of the Parent Teacher Student Association, an active member of her church, Our Lady of the Isle, and as a Boy Scout leader.

“I look forward to working with you and being an asset to the tax payers,” Ms. Seddio said.

She replaces Nancy Kotula, who had been appointed Justice Court Clerk.

Ms. Kotula, who had been Receiver of Taxes for 15 years, replaced former court clerk Beverly Pelletier, who had resigned in the wake of an arrest on drug charges. Last week Ms. Pelletier pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In other business:

• The board honored the boys varsity basketball team for their inspiring season that left them one game short of making the New York State High School Final Four tournament.

• The board also remembered former Shelter Island Superintendent of Highways and Commissioner of Public Works Mark Ketcham, who died on March 6.

With his death, Mr. Dougherty noted that Shelter Island has “lost one of our strong community assets.” The supervisor added that Mr. Ketcham had “too many accomplishments to mention” and “had died too young.”

Mr. Dougherty read a resolution by the Town Board on behalf of all Island citizens extending “a formal expression of their deep sorrow at the loss of Mr. Ketcham.”

• Mr. Dougherty announced that there was $2.3 million in the town’s general checking account and $500,000 in the Highway Department’s checking account. The Community Preservation Fund account “continues to grow,” Mr. Dougherty said, with $1,650,000 currently in that account.

• The board wished Councilman Peter Reich well, as he undergoes a stem cell transplant that will keep him away from Town Hall until the beginning of July.

“It will be a big loss for us but we’ll cover for you,” Mr. Dougherty said.

After the meeting, Mr. Reich told the Reporter, “I’ll have my trusty iPad with me and the clerks are going to email everything that comes to my folder. I don’t plan to attend any meetings remotely but hope to watch live or later.”