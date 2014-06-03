Tickets dominate police blotter for the week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Luis A. Munoz Guiracocha, 33, of Spanaway, Washington was driving on North Ferry Road on February 25 when he was stopped by police and ticketed for driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without insurance, using a portable electronic device and moving from a lane unsafely.

On February 26, Jose A. Alarcon, 35, of Mastic was given a summons on South Ferry Road for speeding — 57 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Eugene J. Zapin, 66, of Sag Harbor was issued a ticket on February 28 on North Ferry Road for not making the proper signal.

Nanette W. Lawrenson, 59, of Shelter Island was given a summons on New York Avenue on March 2 for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

ACCIDENTS

On February 25, Dorothy A. Mundy of Shelter Island pulled into a garage on a driveway off Ram Island Drive and then left the vehicle, which had accidentally been left in reverse. The vehicle rolled backwards and the driver’s-side door hit the building, causing an estimated damage of over $1,000.

On February 25, it was reported that Esther Hunt of Shelter Island had been involved in a minor accident with Guillaume P. DeDalmas of Shelter Island on February 22. Both parties had agreed to handle the damages by themselves.

OTHER REPORTS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of a smoke-filled residence in the Center on February 25. The smoke was the result of a furnace problem.

A caller reported on February 26 that deer legs had been left on the front steps of a Village of Dering Harbor residence.

An owner of a dog reported that they were harassed on February 26 by a large black dog while out walking in Montclair. The dog had gotten away from its owner.

Police on patrol on Ram Island on February 27 noticed a truck parked with its running lights on. There were no signs of anyone in the area and no evidence of any criminal activity at the work site. Police turned off the lights.

A report of a dispute in Silver Beach in August 2013 was reported on February 27 for information purposes.

On February 27 and 28 and March 2, police documented three cases, civil in nature, for the courts.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a Silver Beach caller on February 28, who had lighted a fire in the fireplace but forgot to open the flue, which caused smoke to fill the house.

On the same day, the SIFD answered a call from a Cartwright resident who reported flames coming out of the chimney from a fire in a wood-burning stove. The SIFD checked that the fire hadn’t extended into the residence, and the owner was advised to have the chimney cleaned before using the stove again.

An intoxicated person was reported on a North Ferry boat on February 28. Police escorted the person home.

A Silver Beach caller reported a dent in the driver’s-side hood and side of a vehicle parked at the base of a private driveway. There was no indication of what had caused the dent but it was documented for insurance purposes.

On March 2, a caller reported a possible burglary and larceny, which turned out later to be resolved.

Also on that date, police investigated a report of a disturbance at a Center residence.

A case of criminal trespass in Westmoreland was reported on March 2.

A water main break in South Ferry Hills was reported on March 3; police turned off the water and advised the owner.

Three home burglary alarms were set off in West Neck and Dering Harbor on February 26 and 27.

Although the outside lights were on, the residence was secure in one case; the wrong code was used in the second; and the third was the result of an ongoing problem with the alarm system.

On March 3, the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an activated alarm at a residence on Ram Island; there was no sign of a fire.

A medical alert alarm was set off by accident at a home in Silver Beach on March 2.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported seven people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on February 25, 26 and 27 and on March 2 and 3. An EMS team responded to an aided case on March 3 but medical attention and transport were refused.