Thiele to address the issues Friday night at Library

New York State Assemblyman, Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor) will be the guest speaker at the Shelter Island Public Library’s Friday Night Dialogue tomorrow, Friday, March 7 at 7 p.m. in the Library’s Community Room.

Mr. Thiele will be on hand to talk about what’s happening locally and in Albany and what the impact of events and legislation will have on Shelter Island and the East End towns of the 1st District of the Assembly.

Mr. Thiele has recently been chosen to lead the Chairmanship of the New York State Assembly Committee on Library and Education Technology.

Shelter Island Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty will introduce Mr.Thiele. The talk will include a Q & A.