You’re viewing an archive piece

Announcements

Thiele to address the issues Friday night at Library

By Reader Submission

 

JULIE LANE PHOTO | Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. will speak and answer questions at the Library tomorrow, Friday, March 7, beginning at 7 p.m.
JULIE LANE PHOTO | Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. will speak and answer questions at the Library tomorrow, Friday, March 7, beginning at 7 p.m.

New York State Assemblyman, Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor) will be the guest speaker at the Shelter Island Public Library’s Friday Night Dialogue tomorrow, Friday, March 7 at 7 p.m. in the Library’s Community Room.

Mr. Thiele will be on hand to talk about what’s happening locally and in Albany and what the impact of events and legislation will have on Shelter Island and the East End towns of the 1st District of the Assembly.

Mr. Thiele has recently been chosen to lead the Chairmanship of the New York  State Assembly Committee on Library and Education Technology.

Shelter Island Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty will introduce Mr.Thiele.  The talk will include a Q & A.