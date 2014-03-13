The Island’s Weekly Calendar

Here is a list of things to do and sights to see Around the Island from Friday, March 14 through Saturday, March 22.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, Tuesdays, Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pre-School Library Hour, Wednesdays, Shelter Island Library, 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5 with parent or caregiver.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m. Questions? Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

2Rs4Fun, Wednesdays, beginning March 19, 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5:30 p.m. Youth Center. $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 14

After School Movie, “Howl’s Moving Castle,” 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Rated PG. Free.

SATURDAY, MARCH 15

Used book sale, Shelter Island Library lower level, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack Preserve. Help remove Asiatic bittersweet, porcelain berry and other invasive vines. Bring work gloves; water and snack provided. Call 749-1001 for more info. Repeats every Saturday in March.

Fire Department Steak Dinner, continuous service from 5 to 8 p.m., Heights firehouse, $30 per person, 50/50 raffle. Tickets available at the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, Ace Hardware and at the door.

Last Full Moon of Winter Walk, Mashomack Preserve, 7 to 8:30 p.m., 1.5 mile Red Trail. $5 per person; $10 per family. Call 749-1001 to reserve a spot.

MONDAY, MARCH 17

St. Patrick’s Day dinner, Chef Fred Ogar prepares corned beef and cabbage, American Legion, seatings at 5 and 7 p.m. $15 per person; everyone welcome. All proceeds benefit the Food Pantry. Call the Legion at 749-1180 for reservations.

TUESDAY, MARCH 18

Movies at the Library, “Hear My Song,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library lower level. Free.

THURSDAY, MARCH 20

Library Book Club, “The Bookseller of Kabul” by Asne Seierstad, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Everyone welcome. Call Laura at 749-0042 for more info.

FRIDAY, MARCH 21

Friday Night Dialogues, author Jerry Glassberg’s “The Grand Illusion of Eleanor and Franklin Roosevelt,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated. 749-0042.

Book talk at Sylvester Manor, 7 p.m., Scott Chaskey will read from his book “Seedtime: On the History, Husbandry, Politics and Promise of Seeds.” Books available for purchase and signing. Free and open to the public; RSVP at info@sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

SATURDAY, MARCH 22

Defensive Driving class, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library, DMV-approved course for drivers of all ages. Registration required; call 749-0042 or sign up at the circulation desk. Attendees should bring their own lunch or snacks.

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack Preserve. Help remove Asiatic bittersweet, porcelain berry and other invasive vines. Bring work gloves; water and snack provided. Call 749-1001 for more info. Repeats every Saturday in March.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 15: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, Village Hall, 10 a.m.

March 17: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

March 17: School Board budget presentation, 6:30 p.m., followed by School Board meeting, 7 p.m., school conference room

March 17: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

March 18: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

March 19: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.

March 20: Irrigation Committee, 7 p.m.