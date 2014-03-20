The Island’s Weekly Calendar

Here is a list of things to do and sights to see Around the Island from Thursday, March 27 through Thursday, April 3.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free. 749-0042.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Recreation Department, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Lego Club, Tuesdays, Shelter Island Library, 2:45 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pre-School Library Hour, Wednesdays, Shelter Island Library, 12:30 p.m. For ages 2 to 5 with parent or caregiver.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2:30 p.m. Questions? Call “Captain Bob” Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior yoga, Mondays & Fridays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Free on Mondays, $5 on Fridays. 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club (SCSC): A program for seniors, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Dues, $10 per week, includes lunch and transportation. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up.

Story and a Craft, Saturdays, Shelter Island Library, 11 a.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., School gym. $25 per month.

2Rs4Fun, Wednesdays, 2:45 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, open Tuesdays through Thursdays 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays nights 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5:30 p.m. Youth Center. $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 27

Volunteers meeting, bluebird conservation program headed by Dr. Zitek, Mashomack Preserve’s Visitor Center, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Refreshments. Call 749-1001 and let them know you’re coming.

Pampered Chef fundraiser, support the Shelter Island School Class of 2014, school cafeteria, 7 p.m. Order products online at pamperedchef.biz/chefdonnal.

FRIDAY, MARCH 28

Friday Night Dialogues, author Jeff Baron reads from “Sean Rosen Is Not for Sale,” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated. 749-0042.

SATURDAY, MARCH 29

Free the Trees, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, Mashomack Preserve. Help remove Asiatic bittersweet, porcelain berry and other invasive vines. Bring work gloves; water and snack provided. Call 749-1001 for more info.

Family Movie Matinée, “Frozen,” Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Rated PG. Free.

Perlman Music Program alumni concert, pianist Gabriela Martinez, Clark Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. $25; kids under 18, free; tickets available at perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SUNDAY, MARCH 30

Empty Bowls fundraiser, Shelter Island School cafeteria, 12 noon to 3 p.m., benefits Shelter Island Food Pantry and the Edible School Garden. Arts and crafts, 50/50 raffle. Includes soup prepared by Island chefs and a handmade bowl to take home. $15 adults; $10 seniors; $5 kids; maximum $30 per family.

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Music Program students, Clark Arts Center, 2:30 p.m. Free. Reservations required: specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org or call 212-877-5045.

TUESDAY, APRIL 1

Movies at the Library, “Charge of the Light Brigade,” Shelter Island Library Community Room, 7 p.m. Free, donations appreciated.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2

Register for kindergarten, 9 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island School. Provide birth certificate, proof of residency and immunization records. Call Mary Kanarvogel at 749-0302, extension 129, or email mary.kanarvogel@shelterisland.k12.ny.us. Repeats on Thursday, April 3.

THURSDAY, APRIL 3

“Young Frankenstein,” Shelter Island School’s Drama Club, school auditorium, 7 p.m. $12 adults; $8 students. Tickets on sale in school lobby weekdays, 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., by calling 749-0302, extension 0, or at the door one hour before curtain.

FRIDAY, APRIL 4

Friday Night Dialogues, “Dad’s in Heaven with Nixon,” a Hamptons Take 2 Film Festival documentary about autism, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated. 749-0042.

“Young Frankenstein,” Shelter Island School’s Drama Club, school auditorium, 8 p.m. $12 adults; $8 students. See April 3.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 28: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

April 1: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

April 2: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

April 3: Irrigation Committee, 7 p.m.