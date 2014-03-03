Student writing program needs mentors

Mary Ita Dwyer, a former teacher who launched 2Rs4Fun seven years ago, is looking for three new mentors to join the program, working to help young students who want to write.

For 10 weeks this spring, children between the ages of 8 and 11 will meet mentors at the Shelter Island Public Library on a weekly basis where they’ll be encouraged to unleash their creativity.

The program is co-funded by the library and the Shelter Island Education Foundation with volunteer mentors who are trained in how to work effectively with the budding writers.

Many of the mentors have been with the program for several years, but other commitments this spring have resulted in a few who can’t continue — at least for the spring semester, Ms. Dwyer said.

What she’s looking for are adults who like to work with children to encourage their abilities. Typically, mentors work one-on-one with the students to guide them in developing their writing abilities. But experience isn’t necessary since new mentors will be trained.

“You have to love literacy, love writing and love children,” she said about those she wants to join her team.

An organizational session is slated at the library on Wednesday, March 12, at 2:30 p.m.

If you have the time to give to the program, Ms. Dwyer would like to hear from you at 749-1987 and to see you at that organizational meeting where you can get a true sense of what the program will entail.

“I really think you can make or break a child early on,” Ms. Dwyer said.