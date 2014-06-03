Speaking of angels

The following letter was presented to the Reporter this week by Charlotte Hannabury. It was handwritten by her daughter, Cheryl, after the first Gift of Life fundraiser. Cheryl succumbed to cancer in 2002. “My gratitude today is the same as Cheryl expressed after the first Gift of Life Celebration,” Charlotte said.

There are so many people who have worked so hard to make this evening a success and I want each of you to know how much it is appreciated.

All of you who coordinated this event: the cooks, the clammers and ticket sellers. Those who collected the raffle prizes and everyone who donated prizes, the decorators, the musicians, the bartenders and the “cleaner uppers.”

To everyone on the team who has worked to make this night possible, a heart-full thanks!

And especially to Ed Brown, who organized and put the team together, you’re the best! Eddie, you have been a true friend since Billy and I were kids. You’re like family and I love you very much!

To my brother Bill and sister-in-law Casey and the rest of the gang who worked together with Ed and Cheryl Brown to organize things: Tom and Diane Walsh, the Graffagninos, Terry Tybaert … a huge hug and many thanks!

And to everyone who bought tickets, sent donations, supported the raffle and for all the cards and prayers …

Thank you and I love you,

Cheryl