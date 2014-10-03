Southold gets Island marijuana case

Former Shelter Island Justice Court clerk Beverly Pelletier, 65; her son, Maximilian Pelletier, 20; and Adam Thilberg, 20, will appear in Southold Justice Court Friday, March 21, to respond to charges in connection with their arrest on a marijuana bust and gun charges on January 9.

With both Shelter Island Justice Court judges recusing themselves from the case, it was moved to Southold.

Mr. Pelletier and Mr. Thilberg were charged with criminal marijuana possession in the 5th degree and Mr. Pelletier was also charged with unlawful possession of a .22 caliber pistol in the 4th degree. Ms. Pelletier was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

The three were arrested on a court-ordered search warrant at the Pelletier house on West Neck Road following a police investigation. Police said they found scales and marijuana plants and harvested marijuana in the room.

Ms. Pelletier was initially suspended with pay after the arrest, but resigned her job as court clerk in February.

j.lane@sireporter.com