Something wicked this way comes: Manor presents ‘Macbeth’

Sylvester Manor will present one of William Shakespeare’s most harrowing and intimate plays, “Macbeth,” at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Drew Foster, director of last summer’s production of “Much Ado About Nothing,” and his young actors are escaping to Shelter Island to perform this classic and bloody play all around and above the audience in the sanctuary of the church. A tale of sin, fear and dark magic, this production promises to “unfix your hair and make your heart knock at your ribs.”

The acting troupe is donating these performances to Sylvester Manor and will be leading a daytime workshop at the Shelter Island School before the Friday night performance.

Executive Director Cara Loriz said, “We are very lucky that these talented actors are willing to make Shakespeare accessible on Shelter Island.”

Tickets cost $20 for adults; $7 for students ages eight through college and can be purchased online at sylvestermanor.org or brownpapertickets.com or by calling 749-0626. This play is not recommended for children under the age of eight.