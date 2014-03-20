Shelter Island police blotter: 1 arrest, 5 drivers ticketed

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Dillon M. Cronin, 19, of Shelter Island was arrested and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the 1st degree on Thursday, March 13 at about 11 a.m. The arrest was the result of an investigation during which it was learned that he had supplied alcoholic beverages to minors during a party at a residence in the Center. Mr. Cronin was given an appearance ticket for a later date in Shelter Island Justice Court.

According to the police department, other allegations will be actively pursued stemming from the incident.

SUMMONSES

Five drivers were ticketed on South Ferry Road during the week.

F. Castillodeleon, 46, of Sag Harbor was driving there on March 13 when he was stopped by police for speeding — 54 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Fred J. Soroka, 64, of Shelter Island was ticketed on March 14 for speeding — 52 mph in a 40-mph zone — and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

On March 14, Jeovany Antonio Gutierrez Rivera, 36, of Shelter Island was given a summons for speeding — 50 mph in a 40-mph zone — and for unlicensed operation.

Kelli E. Jemmott, 47, of East Marion was given a summons on South Ferry Road on March 14 for driving on an unsafe tire.

Marco C. Bautista, 27, of Sag Harbor was given three tickets on March 14 — for moving from the lane unsafely, using a portable electronic device while operating a vehicle and for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

ACCIDENTS

Lila P. Kneeland of Shelter Island was driving south on South Cartwright Road on March 11 when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage to the front end, bumper, headlight, grille and hood of the vehicle. The deer was gone when police arrived.

John W. Reardon of Greenport told police on March 14 that he was driving eastbound on Smith Street between Menantic and Midway roads when he hit a deer. There was no damage to the vehicle but the deer was killed in the accident.

Carol B. Russell of Shelter Island was backing up and did not see a vehicle owned by Nicole M. Kennelly of Astoria that was parked in the lot of an apartment building on Smith Street. There was over $1,000 damage to Ms. Kennelly’s driver’s-side doors and the right rear of Ms. Russell’s vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported a possible fire on March 11 at a Menantic location. Police in the area located a person sitting by a fire pit in his yard. No problems were noted.

An anonymous caller reported on March 12 that a person was regularly parking in a handicap spot. Police responded and advised the person not to take that parking space without a handicap permit.

A caller reported that a paddle boat had washed up in front of a Westmoreland residence on March 12. The Highway Department was notified to move the boat to the impound lot.

On March 13, police assisted an owner with getting his vehicle towed off a beach on Ram Island.

Police investigated a complaint from a Hay Beach resident on March 13 about debris on a driveway. It appeared that a snowplow had dislodged some cold patch that had been deposited there.

On March 14, a caller in the Center reported being issued two bad checks.

Extra patrols were requested by two residents, both in the Center, on March 14 and 17.

A West Neck caller reported on March 14 that an emaciated deer appeared to have been injured in a prior vehicle accident. The deer ran off without incident when police arrived.

Police investigated the wellbeing of a child on March 14.

A person was advised by police to stay off a Center property on March 14.

A petit larceny was reported at a store in the Heights on March 15.

Police received two calls about people distributing Bible literature in the Center and Montclair Colony on March 15. According to the police report, there was nothing illegal about the activity.

On March 16, a neighbors’ dispute about a property line in West Neck was reported to police.

Police investigated a case of fraud on March 17.

Five burglary alarms were set off during the week in West Neck, Hay Beach, Ram Island, Silver Beach and South Ferry Hills. In four cases, people had difficulty entering the codes; in all cases, there was no sign of any criminal activity

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 12, 16 and 17.