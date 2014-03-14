Reporter Letters to the Editor

A fork in the road

To the Editor:

Before I dive into the March 6, 2014 Reporter article, “Committee Chair: Deer management doesn’t mean endless expense,” I want to compliment Mr. Kiffer on his February 27 “Prose & Comments.” It was a bull’s-eye.

Mike Scheibel’s only accomplishment at the last Deer and Tick Committee meeting was to contradict himself. For example, how do you wean yourself off 4-posters by increasing the number of units from 19 in 2013 to 40 in 2014? How do you reduce the size of the program by calling for a permanent civil servant/wildlife manager, complete with pension and health plans and, probably, an assistant, a clerk, an automobile and separate building for the new staff?

I could not believe what I read when Mr. Scheibel announced that we need to monitor the success of the 4-posters by tracking the incidence of tick-borne diseases. Earth to Mike Scheibel and the Town Board — that is exactly the same thing I had asked this board to do dozens of times since 2008, but the Town Board was tone deaf and shouted me down by saying those numbers were under-reported. Does this now mean that tick-drag findings conducted by Cornell since 2008 are no good and parochial at best? By the way, it was yours truly who told them that the tick drags are a junk-science way to measure the efficacy of the 4-posters.

During the October 1 to December 31 bow season, how many of these units were being used in Mashomack as shooting stations for Texas-style trophy hunting of big bucks for the big donors who donate to the Nature Conservancy? I see lots of rats feeding at the 4-posters. I also see the two-legged kind feeding off the program that is led by Mr. Scheibel and I do not mean the town employees.

When two seats became open on the Deer and Tick Committee, Jack Kiffer, Billy Smith and I had all applied to the Town Board as dissenting points of view and, you guessed it, they refused to put any of us on the committee because they would rather keep it the way it is, a propaganda arm of hysteria/fear (that propels the program through panic) and somebody’s bread getting buttered along the way.

Shelter Island is at a fork in the road. Do we go down the same path as East Hampton-style deficit spending and floating bonds, or navigate the course of a balanced budget? The 4-poster is the traffic light in this crossroad with Mr. Scheibel and the Town Board deciding which way we go.

I urge Islanders to stop donating money to this misguided program and to stop donating money to the Nature Conservancy until this experiment is abolished. It is a disaster.

Call Supervisor Dougherty at 749-0015 and urge him to put an end to this ill-conceived experiment.

RICHARD KELLY

The Coalition for Sustainable Fish

and Wildlife Habitat

Giving thanks

To the Editor:

The family of Elizabeth (Betty) Kontje wishes to express our sincere appreciation for all the beautiful flowers, cards, food donations and support throughout this difficult time.

To the staff of Eastern Long Island Hospital for the excellent professional care given Mom. Again to the Ambulance Corps for transporting Mom so quickly — we thank you, and we thank the American Legion and Auxiliary for a beautiful service.

A special thanks to the Shelter Island Fire Department and Auxiliary for honoring Mom at the services and for providing a delicious luncheon with beverages at their facilities. And to the pallbearers who lifted Mom up to ride “in style” on top of the parade truck to her final resting place. We sincerely thank you.

We are forever grateful to DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home for your help and guidance.

To Reverend Ann Miller and Father Peter DeSanctis for your warm remembrances of Mom. They were such a comfort to us all. Thank you.

With grateful hearts, we thank the entire community for coming together to assist with a beautiful closer.

NORMA RUSSO FOR THE FAMILY

Shelter Island

Team effort

To the Editor:

Thank you to the Shelter Island citizens who nominated me and the Reporter staff that chose me to be their first “Person of the Year.” The transfer of the Red Cross Ambulance Service to the Town of Shelter Island was achieved because of a team effort by Jack Thilberg, Peter McCracken, James Preston, Art Williams, Ben Jones, Laury Dowd and Supervisor Jim Dougherty, as well as the American Red Cross national leadership and Suffolk County EMS Director R. Delagi. A special thank you to them as well as to all the ambulance volunteers who share their time and expertise with our Island community.

JOY BOWDITCH BAUSMAN

Shelter Island

Cabbage for a cause

To the Editor:

On Monday, March 17, American Legion Mitchell Post 281 will team with the Shelter Island churches to host Fred Ogar’s famous corned beef and cabbage dinner to raise money for the Shelter Island Food Pantry. There is a much greater need for food assistance on Shelter Island than many might think. Last year the Food Pantry distributed over $11,000 in food to families and individuals with demonstrated needs.

Please join us next Monday at the Legion to raise some money to restock the pantry for our neighbors who need help feeding their families. Last year’s dinner raised $1,100. We would like to increase that significantly this year.

Tickets are $15 each. All money raised will go toward the Food Pantry. Make checks payable to the American Legion, Mitchell Post 281 with “Food Pantry” on the memo line. Reservations are requested, so please call Fred Ogar (749-0412) or the Legion Office (749-1180) to book your meal. Seatings are at 5 and 7 p.m. Come and enjoy a grass-roots Shelter Island social event and the best corned beef and cabbage meal anywhere.

If you cannot join us Monday but want to help, please send a check to the American Legion, P.O. Box 2021, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

Thank you for considering this appeal.

HANS SCHMID

Commander, American Legion,

Mitchell Post 281

The play’s the thing

To the Editor:

It’s really amazing to think one can drive a short distance and experience in an intimate setting a top notch performance of the immortal words of “Macbeth” for exactly three dollars more than the cost of the ferry ride. Thanks to the entire cast and the imaginative directing of Drew Foster for getting my weekend off to a great start.

TIM MOTZ

Water Mill

Fire safety precautions

To the Editor:

There were two fire deaths in the county this month where handicapped people were trapped in their homes. A family that has a handicapped person living with them has a special problem if a fire occurs. This problem can be eased if the following precautions are taken:

1. Have a family meeting to discuss the exit and emergency routes to be taken if the hall is blocked with smoke. Decide which member of the family will respond to the handicapped person’s room in case of fire — preferably the nearest person to the room.

2. If possible, the room in which the handicapped person sleeps should be located on the first floor. There should be a door to the room, which should be closed when the person is sleeping.

3. There should be a bell or whistle in each bedroom to let everyone know there is a fire.

4. One window in the room should be easily opened from inside to permit egress. A simple locking device can be installed for security.

5. If time permits, a chair can be used to carry a handicapped person from the home.

6. Serious thought should be given to installing U.L.-approved smoke detectors, connected to a light or outlet in the handicapped person’s room. The smoke detector must be connected to the electric service directly; install the detector in the hallway outside the sleeping area and connect a light to the detector so that it will flash on and off when activated.

7. Handrails or molding can be placed on the walls in the hallways at hand height so that those who cannot see or who have trouble seeing, can use them as guides for location and exit.

8. Simulated fire drills and carries should be practiced periodically. Panic can be avoided by planning ahead.

Now is also the time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. The life you save may be your own.

ANDY STEINMULLER

Fire Commissioner,

Shelter Island Fire District