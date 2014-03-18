Private school transport gets boost

Parents whose children attend private schools will see an improved bus schedule thanks to a deal struck between Shelter Island and Greenport that will eliminate what had become a nearly two-hour ride home this year.

The problem developed when the Ross School changed its schedule to end classes a half hour later than surrounding schools, resulting in students being picked up at the other schools, but then having to await the Ross dismissal before they could be transported back to Shelter Island. While Shelter Island was meeting its commitment for transportation, Superintendent Michael Hynes met with the parents and then recommended an added expenditure of $3,300 for the remainder of this school year and an additional $9,500 for next year to put the students on a Greenport bus that would enable them to reach home sooner.

Board members were unanimous in approving the expenditure.

Snow days: To make up for days missed because of snow this winter, classes will be held on Monday, April 21; Friday, May 23; Monday, May 27; and Friday, June 27. Classes originally were to end for the semester on June 26.

In other actions, the board:

• Awarded tenure to music teacher Jessica Bosak after Dr. Hynes reported to them that she has been “an outstanding teacher” with an excellent rapport with her students.

“I could not feel more at home here,” Ms. Bosak told the board after their unanimous vote.

• Extended the appointment of Elizabeth Eklund as a permanent substitute teacher at the rate of $175 per day through to the end of June. Board member Linda Eklund recused herself from the vote.

• Appointed Kyle Lumpkin as an additional substitute teacher for the current school year at a rate of $110 per day.

• Appointed Stephanie Tybaert to a 26-week probationary position as a food service worker at a salary of $19,299.

• Appointed Ann Marie Galasso to provide a review class for the SAT in physics for the current school year at cost not to exceed $710.63.

• Approved additional coaching duties for Ian Kanarvogel for the junior varsity girls’ softball team and Peter Miedema for the junior varsity baseball team. Each will earn $4,508.09 for those duties.

• Approved ongoing investments by the district with the NYCLASS Municipal Cooperation.

• Accepted a number of contributions of money to be used for materials and supplies for the Athletic Hall of Fame, the Adirondack chair project, and the technology program’s materials and supplies.

j.lane@sireporter.com