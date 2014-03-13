Police blotter: Five accidents, 3 deer-related

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

On March 2 police opened an investigation into possible criminal activity at a party of youths in the Center.

Edward J. Whalen, 43, of Farmingville was driving on South Ferry Road on March 6 when he was ticketed for speeding — 53 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Marlon J. Calderon, 25, of Shirley was given three summonses on South Ferry Road on March 10 for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device, failure to keep to the right and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

ACCIDENTS

Charles Gordon Jaeger of Shorewood, Michigan reported on March 6 that an unidentified vehicle had hit the passenger-side front quarter panel of his vehicle while it was parked during the past few days. Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

Benjamin G. Smith of Shelter Island was traveling eastbound on Manwaring Road on March 6 when he hit a deer crossing the road. Damage to the front passenger-side bumper, headlight and grille was estimated at over $1,000.

On March 6, Franklin A. Mora of Bridgeport, Connecticut was driving north from South Ferry when he hit a deer, causing over $1,000 in damage to the front bumper and grille. The deer was gone when police arrived.

Richard A. Clark of Shelter Island was driving on South Cartwright Road on March 9 when a deer ran into the passenger-side of his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage. The deer was killed in the accident.

On March 10, John P. Olinkiewicz of Shelter Island reported that he was backing into a driveway on Hudson Avenue when he hit a tree on the rear driver’s side. The vehicle slid into a backhoe that was parked in the driveway. There was no damage to the backhoe but additional damage to the passenger-side of the vehicle. Damages were estimated at over $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

Police and Fire departments provided an escort for the chartered bus carrying the Shelter Island School’s boys varsity basketball team from the North Ferry to the school after their regional semi-final win in White Plains on March 4.

On March 5, a caller was advised to contact the New York City Department of Tax and Finance regarding a parking ticket.

Police received a complaint on March 7 about a parking spot on the north side of the Center Post Office blocked by a truck. The truck driver subsequently moved to another location.

Police responded to a domestic altercation in Menantic on March 7.

While on patrol on March 8, police noticed an incident of illegal dumping on the side of a Menantic roadway. The Recycling Center was notified.

Also on the 8th, police noted a bonfire in Section 9 of Hay Beach. A number of youths were standing around the fire with a large amount of alcohol in the area. Police did not witness any consumption of alcohol and no summonses were issued. Parents of those under 21 were notified and the youths were transported home by designated drivers.

A caller reported a violation of a lease agreement involving a Menantic property on March 9. Police advised the caller that the issue was civil in nature and to contact a lawyer.

An extra patrol of a Center residence was requested on March 9.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on March 10.

At the owner’s request, on March 10 police assessed the damage to a vehicle parked on the side of a Center roadway since early January. The damage appeared to have been caused by snow and ice falling onto the vehicle from a tree above.

Two burglary alarms were activated during the week in Hay Beach and the Center, both on March 5. An incorrect code was entered in one instance; in the second case, wind probably blew open a door, setting off the alarm. There was no sign of any criminal activity.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported five persons to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 7, 8 and 10.