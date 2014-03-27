Police blotter: 1 arrest, 7 tickets this week

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

Charles B. Harrington, 27, of Shelter Island was driving on Ram Island Road on Saturday, March 22 at about 12:25 a.m. when he was stopped by police for failure to display a license plate on his vehicle. Upon further investigation, he was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and with driving an uninsured, unregistered and uninspected vehicle. Mr. Harrington was released on station house bail of $250 and given an appearance ticket for a later date on the Shelter Island Justice Court calendar.

SUMMONSES

Fredy Arizago, 29, of Patchogue was driving on North Ferry Road on March 19 when he was stopped by police and issued tickets for unlicensed operation and unnecessary exhaust.

On March 20, Zachary J. Starzee, 21, of Shelter Island was ticketed on South Ferry Road for speeding — 50 mph in a 40-mph zone.

Joel Ardon, 24, of Peconic was given two summonses on Manwaring Road on March 20 for driving with insufficient taillights and for unlicensed operation.

Wendy P. Glavin, 55, of New York City was issued a speeding ticket on South Ferry Road on March 23 for driving 55 mph in a 40-mph zone.

On March 24, Aidan Ludwig Monti, 18, of Shelter Island was given a summons on North Ferry Road for failure to keep to the right.

OTHER REPORTS

On March 19 police investigated the possible theft of an email address.

A confidential investigation, drug related, was opened by police on March 21.

On the same date, police assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle in the Center.

A caller complained about a barking dog in the Center on March 22. Police went to the location but did not hear the dog barking.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the Heights on March 23; the group had dispersed by the time police arrived.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm at a residence in Dering Harbor on March 24. It was a false alarm, set off by workmen on the premises.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported two individuals to Eastern Long Island Hospital on March 21 and 23.