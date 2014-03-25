Perlman Music Program musicians return to the Island

The Perlman Music Program presents alumna pianist Gabriela Martinez in a recital of works by Albeniz, Beethoven, Rachmaninov and Szymanowski on Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Lauded by The New York Times as “compelling, elegant, and incisive,” Ms. Martinez is quickly establishing a reputation and earning praise as a versatile artist with an impressive list of recital, concerto, and chamber music performance credits.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at perlmanmusicprogram.org and include a “Meet the Artist” reception following the performance. Kids under 18 are free.

On Sunday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m., PMP will present a Works in Progress concert. Students and alumni present a varied program of classical masterworks. The concert is free but reservations are required. Call 212-877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org to reserve seats.

Both concerts will take place at the Clark Arts Center on the Shore Road campus.