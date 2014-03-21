Pelletiers, Thilberg plead not guilty to marijuana charges

A former Shelter Island court clerk and two other Islanders pleaded not guilty Friday morning in Southold Justice Court on marijuana charges.

Maximilian Pelletier, the son of former court clerk Beverly Pelletier, and Adam Thilberg had been charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana. Ms. Pelletier, 65, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Mr. Pelletier, 20, also pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of a .22-caliber pistol.



The three are due back in court in Southold May 16.

The pleas were entered on behalf of all three by defense attorney Brian DeSesa as each of the accused stood silently by his side.

Judge William Price Jr. continued Mr. Pelletier’s $200 bail until the next court date, while Ms. Pelletier and Mr. Thilberg, 20, were both released on their own recognizance.

The three were arrested on Shelter Island in January and police said they found an 8-by-8 foot room in the Pelletier house on West Neck Road with marijuana plants and scales, indicating that marijuana was being harvested.

Because Ms. Pelletier worked for the two judges on the bench in Shelter Island, the case was transferred to Southold Justice Court. In February, Ms. Pelletier resigned her $56,347 a year job as court clerk. She had been on leave with pay following her arrest.

j.lane@sireporter.com