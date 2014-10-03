Oscar-nomimated film to screen at Cinema 114

On Wednesday, March 12, Cinema 114 will present “Captain Phillips,” starring Tom Hanks and Barkhad Abdi. This film is one of the many outstanding films nominated for an Oscar this March.

It is based on the true story of the 2009 hijacking of an unarmed container ship, the Maersk Alabama, by Somali pirates off the southeast coast of Africa.

Hanks plays Richard Phillips, who is in command of the Maersk Alabama. Barkhad Abdi plays Abduwali Muse, the leader of the Somali pirates.

Despite the best efforts of Phillips and his crew, the pirates board and take control of the ship, capturing Phillips. The crew is safe, having hidden in the engine room.

A U.S. Navy destroyer and a SEAL parachute team are part of the action, which sees the final rescue of Captain Phillips.

The consensus among reviews is that the film is “smart, powerfully acted and incredibly intense, offering Tom Hanks a showcase for yet another brilliant performance.”

Running time: About 2 hours

Janet, Maggie and I will be on hand with a choice of beverage and treat. Showtime is 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, weather permitting.