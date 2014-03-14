Mystery rocks for the ages

A loyal Reporter reader was strolling on one of our beaches recently when she saw a face in the rocks beaming up at her.

Going closer she found the face had several mates, plus some intricately drawn geometric patterns on others rocks strewn along the beach.

Clearly there is an artist at work here, but who?

Our beach traveller recently brought some of the wonderfully transformed rocks to the newsroom.

If you can identify these works of art, and the artist, let us know, by commenting below, or writing to the editor, a.clancy@sireporter.com.