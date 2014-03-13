LIVE: ‘Public Education at a Crossroads’ forum in Stony Brook

A forum entitled “Public Education at a Crossroads,” organized by three East End school superintendents, is set for tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Stony Brook University’s Wang Center.

Follow the link below for live streaming video of the event:

Superintendents David Gamberg of Southold, Steven Cohen of Shoreham-Wading River and Michael Hynes of Shelter Island organized the free event to seek solutions to what they believe are deficiencies in the New York State Regents Reform Agenda and hear recommendations from experts who have studied education overseas.

Two of the guest speakers — Andy Hargreaves and Michael Fullan — co-wrote “Professional Capital: Transforming Teaching in Every School,” which explores “a vision for the future of the teaching profession where we get a high return from teachers and teaching by investing in, accumulating and circulating the professional capital of the teaching profession,” according to Mr. Hargreaves’ website.

Also on the panel are NYU professor and education expert Diane Ravitch, author of “Reign of Error: The Hoax of the Privatization Movement and the Danger to America’s Public Schools,” and Pasi Sahlberg, a native of Finland, who currently teaches at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education.