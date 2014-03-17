Lions make their choice for Citizen of the Year

The Lions Club has announced one of the most prestigious honors an Islander or Islanders can receive, with the news that Edie and Dick Petrie have been awarded the Citizen of the Year Award.

In a release Dr. Frank Adiepeitro, Citizenship Committee Chairman for the Lions, wrote: “The Shelter Island Lions Club Board is honored to announce its annual Citizen of the Year Award. It is our privilege to have chosen a Shelter Island couple that exemplifies the true spirit of community volunteerism.

Their tireless, immutable service to Shelter Island over many years has earned them this important distinction. This year we honor Edie and Dick Petrie.

The dinner gathering will be in late May. Please stay tuned for further

details.”

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