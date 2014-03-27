Landscapers secure osprey nest

Ospreys that have been sighted on Shelter Island aren’t yet back in the area of the First Causeway on Ram Island. But when landscaper Christian Johnson observed a pole there Tuesday that looked like it wouldn’t properly support a nest, he called Mashomack Preserve’s Mike Laspia for advice about what he could do to reinforce the pole.

Because part of the pole had apparently rotted, the nest was in a precarious position, Mr. Laspia said. He told Mr. Johnson the landscaping crew could go ahead and work on the pole so it would provide ample support to a nesting couple.

They built what Mr. Laspia said was a “very substantial brace” for the pole while Dorothy Mundy, who happened to be riding through the area, stopped to shootsome pictures.

Mr. Johnson said it was a contribution he and his crew could make on behalf of Islanders who enjoy the annual return of the ospreys.

“That was a job well done,” Mr. Laspia said.

j.lane@sireporter.com