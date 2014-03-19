Island welcomes back Juniata College Concert Choir

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will welcome the Juniata College Concert Choir from Huntingdon, Pennsylvania on Sunday, March 23 at 1 p.m.

The popular choir has toured throughout the U.S. and abroad and will perform “sacred and secular music spanning five centuries and several cultures.” At last year’s concert, an appreciative audience heard the 44-member choir sing a cappella songs from different cultures drawn from across the ages, including spirituals, sacred and folk music.

Admission is free but donations will be appreciated. Call 749-0805 for more information.