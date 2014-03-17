Island author discusses his new book on the Roosevelts

Shelter Islander Jerry Glassberg will discuss his new book, “The Grand Illusion of Eleanor & Franklin Roosevelt,” at Friday Night Dialogues at the Library on March 21 at 7 p.m. in the Community Room on the library’s lower level. The book reveals little-known facts of the various romantic affairs of Franklin D. and Eleanor Roosevelt. It tells the story of their lives and times — the pathos, the tragedy and triumphs that rival any Hollywood script. The public, says Glassberg, never knew that the man they chose to lead their crippled nation was a paraplegic — “a splendid deception” carried out on the American public.

The author has been fascinated with this amazing couple for many years and has done extensive research on their lives. His book includes rarely seen pictures of Eleanor and Franklin with their romantic partners.

Jerry is a sculptor, living on Shelter Island where his studio and fern garden are the site of frequent tours. He is also the author of “The Magnificent Two” (March 2013) and “The Snow Queen” (February 2014).

Copies of “The Grand Illusion of Eleanor and Franklin Roosevelt” will be available for purchase and signing, with proceeds to benefit the library. The Friday Night Dialogue series at the library is free with donations greatly appreciated.

Coming Up: On March 28, Jeff Baron will be back, reading from his new comic novel, “Sean Rosen is Not for Sale,” and screening videos that feature Shelter Islanders.