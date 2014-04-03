Indians head to Westchester today for regional semifinal

The Shelter Island boys basketball team looks to extend its dream season today when it travels to Westchester for a Class D regional semifinal matchup with Section I champion Clark Academy of Dobbs Ferry.

Clark Academy (7-12) won the Section I title with a 49-34 comeback win over top-ranked Biondi Friday. (See highlights from that game at msgvarsity.com.)

Meanwhile the Indians (11-10) haven’t played an elimination game since beating Greenport in the Section XI Class D final Feb. 15. The win marked Shelter Island’s first county championship. Since that game, the team has played only a non-elimination loss to Class C champion Stony Brook.

Today’s game is set for 3 p.m. at the Westchester County Center in White Plains. Admission is $8. (Get directions here.)

The winner advances to play in the regional final at SUNY New Paltz Saturday, the final step before advancing to the state final four at Glens Falls.