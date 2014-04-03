Glenwood Village: The best homes money can buy

Glenwood Village has taken its place as a prime place to live for the over 55 community. Offering manufactured homes that are cozy and classy, it gives residents a chance to customize the house of their dreams while paying an affordable price.

First opened in 1959, Glenwood Village has grown over the decades into a 500-site community, under the guidance of operator Stark Homes.

And Glenwood Village hasn’t just gotten bigger over the past 55 years; it’s gotten better.

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Glenwood’s first generation of homeowners consisted mainly of retirees searching for low-cost, single-section homes. These featured long, narrow floor plans with modern amenities. Many of these early Glenwood homeowners just wanted an affordable place to live, and were not interested in very many “frills,” said Brian Stark of Stark Homes.

Over the next two decades, the community expanded to include larger ranch-style homes often called “double wides” or sectional homes. Residents were happy to find housing that was affordable so close to the New York metropolitan area.

By the 1990s manufactured homes began to feature higher end amenities such as hardwood flooring, fireplaces and granite counter tops. Stark Homes then began an aggressive infill plan to replace the older homes. The company improved the older ranch-style homes by adding larger decks, vaulted ceilings and upgrading the windows.

In 2005, Glenwood Oaks opened up to much fanfare. These new homes were noted for their spacious open floor plans, added crawl spaces and basements, paver stone driveways, and numerous interior options. The antiquated notion of trailers and mobile homes has started to fade as a result of these new manufactured homes.

Glenwood Village has also added a recreation center, which is soon to be expanded, as well as a swimming pool for residents to enjoy.

As the Town of Riverhead continues to expand — with world class wineries, outlet shopping and the many beaches that have made the area attractive to a new generation of homebuyers — so does Glenwood Village.

With affordable offsite construction techniques and a building speed only a factory builder could match, Glenwood proves it has the perfect formula for continuing to provide locals with the best homes money can buy.