‘Glancing blow’ of snow predicted

An early spring blast of snow once predicted to bring upwards of 6 inches to the East End is now expected to duck south and east of Long Island, sparing the region from the worst of the powerful storm, weather experts say.

The Island can expect to see between 2 to 4 inches by Wednesday morning, said meteorologist Tim Morrin of the National Weather Service.

“Its track will move most of its precipitation over the ocean,” he said. “For us, it’ll be a glancing blow.”

The storm will begin in the late afternoon Tuesday and residents can expect flurries through the early evening, though any snow that falls shouldn’t impact that evening commute, Mr. Morrin said.

“The roadways shouldn’t get snow covered [before the evening commute],” he said.

After dark, winds will increase and snow will fall steadily for up to eight hours, he said. But snowfall totals should only reach up to 4 inches .

“The storm will pass too far to the east to really hit too hard,” he said.