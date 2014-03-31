Fly like an eagle

In these close up shots of the eagles nesting now in Mashomack, one can get the idea where the expression “eagle eye” comes from. Not only are the eagles’ eyes as large as human’s, they are four times stronger than a person with 20-20 vision.

The eagle has been a figure representing power and majesty since Roman times, when every legion went to battle under the banner of the imperial eagle. Native American’s prized their feathers and used them in religous rituals.

The bald eagle is, of course, a symbol of America. Benjamin Franklin for one didn’t like the eagle, and would have preferred the wild turkey as our symbol, and Teddy Roosevelt thought a bear would have been more appropriate.

But the eagle seems to be the perfect choice as a symbol of freedom and independence.

.