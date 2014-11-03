Firehouse steak dinner coming Saturday

In the mood for a steak dinner Saturday night?

Look no further than the giant cow in front of the Heights firehouse marking the location of the Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual steak dinner on Saturday, March 15.

Steak with all the trimmings and beer, wine and soda will be served for $30 per person, with continuous service from 5 to 8 p.m. Try your luck at the 50/50 raffle, too.

Tickets are available at the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, Shelter Island Ace Hardware or at the door.