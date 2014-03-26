Empty Bowls: Eat soup, help make a difference

With spring officially here, the Shelter Island Edible School Garden is getting ready to sprout. To provide the green stuff — financial support — the garden needs to get going, Empty Bowls, a fundraiser for the Edible School Garden and the Shelter Island Food Pantry, will take place on Sunday, March 30 from 12 to 3 p.m., in the school cafeteria.

Like all Empty Bowls events that take place around the country, this one aims to raise awareness of hunger and food insecurity.

Under the guidance of art teacher Stephanie Sareyani, the school children have made hundreds of bowls with their own hands. All are one-of-a-kind and some have been described as “Jackson Pollock-ish.” For the price of admission, you get a bowl to keep, filled with as much soup as you like, and a hunk of bread.

The bread and soups will be donated by these generous Island restaurants: 18 Bay, Clark’s Fish House, Commander Cody’s, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club, Kyle’s, Maria’s Kitchen, Stars Café, Sweet Tomato’s, Ram’s Head Inn, Bella Vita, The Islander, Vine Street Café and SALT and Reddings Gourmet Market.

There will also be arts and crafts for the kids and a 50/50 raffle. Tickets will be sold at the door: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for kids; $30 maximum for a family.