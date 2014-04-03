Former Shelter Island resident Dr. E. George Heus, FACS, died Jan. 19 at Peconic Landing in Greenport. He was 95.

Dr. Heus was a member of the medical staff at Brunswick Hospital Center in Amityville from 1952 to 1987 and he was co-director of its obstetrics/gynecology department from 1963 to 1987. He retired July 1, 1987.

Predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Mary (née McDonald), he is survived by three sons, Richard, of Los Angeles, James, of Ridgefield, Conn., and John, of Manhattan; and eight grandchildren.

Memorial services will be private.