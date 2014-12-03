Dr. Kelt moves up, new office to open in about two weeks

If you’re a regular patient of Dr. Peter Kelt or a new patient of his associate, Dr. Barbara Cole-Phillips, you probably know that the office has now relocated from the back to the front of the town Medical Center.

But the back office, to be occupied by a doctor or doctors from Winthrop-University Hospital, could be open in about two weeks, according to hospital spokesman J. Edmund Keating.

Winthrop signed a contract with the town in January but has been delayed in getting the office open because of various telecommunications and information technology needs that have to be completed.

“It’s unfortunately not an easy process,” said Mr. Keating, vice president of marketing, advertising and public relations for the hospital.

Winthrop has hopes that the new office will be staffed within a couple of weeks, he said.

In the meantime, patients in need of medical care can call Dr. Kelt’s office at 749-3149.

Dr. Kelt is also associated with Winthrop-University Hospital and from Winthrop’s perspective, the back office that will be staffed becomes an expansion of services the hospital renders to the Island. In 2011, Dr. Kelt, who has long operated a medical office here turned the administration of his practice over to Winthrop and became a salaried employee.

j.lane@sireporter.com