Dougherty calls out Cuomo on tax proposals

Supervisor Jim Dougherty, in his role as Chairman of the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association, has fired a shot across the bow of Governor Andrew Cuomo on the issue of taxes.

Mr. Dougherty and his colleagues have made it clear they feel part of the proposed budget from the governor is a move to ultimately eliminate home rule for some municipalities on the East End.

In a letter sent to Albany this week, Mr. Dougherty said his group is completely opposed to the governor’s budget proposals for a property tax cap ranging between 1.46 and 1.70 percent, calling it “ultimately unsustainable” since it doesn’t take into consideration unfunded state and federal mandates.

“Municipalities can manage for a few years by deferring spending, drawing on reserves and the like, but eventually things will catch up and at that point there will be wreckage that has to be corrected,” Mr. Dougherty wrote.

The letter goes on to say that there’s a motive behind the governor’s proposals that goes beyond just keeping taxes under control. “We believe that the proposal is designed ultimately to compel the elimination of villages … your proposals are an assault on [their] independence,” the supervisor wrote.

The letter to the governor was also sent to the leaders of the Assembly and the Senate as well as other public officials.