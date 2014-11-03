CYO boys wrap up second season

The sixth grade team was led by head coach Walter Richards, assisted by Ken Lewis Jr. and Jay Card Jr.

The boys had an exciting season with many great wins, close losses, including a three-game winning streak. With one home and one away game left, our boys have a chance to finish out the season on a nearly perfect note. Their significant improvement, sportsmanship and impressive basketball skills have proven worthy of compliments from CYO officials and opposing coaches. The referees have commented on our kids “outstanding play” and “playing above the sixth grade level.”

This group of eight boys suffered a setback during their first game win against Riverhead when Kal Lewis sustained an elbow injury, sidelining him for several games. The team persevered and won one game with only five players —they no substitutes for 28 minutes — against Cutchogue’s 15 players. Excellent teamwork and coaching won this classic sports matchup.

This sixth grade basketball team will be exciting to watch in the future. Their passion and love for the sport is obvious and contagious. Great job!

We would like to thank Walter Richards, Ken Lewis Jr. and Jay Card Jr.; team scorer Dr. Frank; game timers Tristan Wissemann, Billy Boeklin and James Lawrence as well as all the other volunteers.

MARY ELLEN ADIPIETRO, CYO COORDINATOR

The fourth and fifth grade team included 13 boys, some familiar with basketball basics and others starting from scratch. The coaches had a strategy of improving the boys’ basketball skills and to give every boy the same amount of time and chances in games as his mates.

Unfortunately, we didn’t have a win in any of our 10 games, but the coaches found many positive signs, especially seeing steady progress in practices and games. Improved skills were heartening to see, but even more important was it gave the boys a chance to learn discipline and taking challenges with a positive attitude.

With the season complete, we can dust ourselves off, take a little break and slowly but surely start to get ready for a new season, which hopefully will be a bit more successful.

We’d like to thank Our Lady of the Isle parish, Father Peter DeSanctis, Mary Ellen Adipietro and all the parents for their support and help.

TINA RANDO & KRISTINA MAJDISOVA, COACHES