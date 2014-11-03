Peconic Landing Community Connection program available to the public

A lifecare retirement community established in 2002, Peconic Landing began its Community Connection program as an effort to give back to residents of the North Fork.

The goal of the program is to improve the quality of life for those who live and work in the greater community.

Although Peconic Landing is only a single component within a greater community, officials there believe they have the capacity to affect change and build a collective social accountability commitment for all stakeholders. Community Connection integrates categories of stakeholders for a common goal: to improve the lives of others.

Peconic Landing hosts a wide range of events under the public outreach program. More than 8,000 community members took part in the programs in 2013.

The first event this month — the Whole Person Health and Wellness Fair — was held Saturday. Those who attended learned about holistic options for their health and wellbeing. Participants learned about stress reducers and health boosters from certain foods and workouts.

The second event is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. this Tuesday, March 11. The event features Liz Smith’s “You Must Remember This” simulcast program from the 92nd Street Y. Ms. Smith will interview Robert Wagner as they take a nostalgic look back at Hollywood’s Golden Age.

The third event for the month of March is the North Fork Premier Indie Showcase at 8:30 p.m. March 29. The emotional documentary “When I Walk” will be screened.

Peconic Landing invites all in the community to attend its Community Connection events. Visit www.peconiclanding.ticketleap.com for tickets or more information.