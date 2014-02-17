You guessed it: More snow on the way

The National Weather Service is predicting more snow will hit the East End sometime after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

“From Monday night to Tuesday morning, basically, we’re expecting light snow to fall sometime after 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. Tuesday, and it’ll probably be out of here by noon on Tuesday,” said Pete Wichrowski of the National Weather Service in Upton.

A “hazardous weather outlook” by the NWS,states that 1 to 2 inches near the coast, and 2 to 4 inland could be expected, though “there is some uncertainty in the amount of snowfall as warm air is drawn in off the Atlantic with a potential changeover to rain or a mix of rain and snow.”

Today will be dry but still chilly, with temperatures around 31 degrees.

The NWS’s seven-day forecast predicts no snow for the rest of the week and Thursday’s temperatures will hit a snow-melting high of 46 degrees.