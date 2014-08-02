If you know, let us know.

Many people, such as John Neelher and Sharon Power who commented online, recognized last week’s mystery photo as the winged horse Pegasus (see photo below), but a few knew where the image is located and what specifically the flying steed represents.

Tom Speeches, one of the closest observers of What is that?, wrote “that the sign is located up in the scalloped area behind the old Island Food Centre facing Dering Harbor that Redding’s Market is occupying now.”

And Eleanor P. Labrozzi knew “that it’s the sign of Pegasus, which was the Mobil trade mark and it has been on the building since the 1930’s.”

Online, Va Racer commented that “it’s the Flying A horse that must have something to do with Piccozzi. I saw it in the attic when I worked there.”